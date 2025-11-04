Two held for snatching bag from NRI senior citizen in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of an NRI senior citizen in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 28 near Maitri Apartment when two bike-borne assailants targeted a woman who had recently arrived from the UK. Her bag contained gold jewellery, Rs 50,000 cash, 300 British pounds, documents, and debit and credit cards, the officials said.

Police examined over 150 CCTV cameras across a 15-km stretch to track the culprits’ movement. “The accused were identified as Rohit (26), a resident of Mandoli Extension, and Mukul (24), from Trilokpuri,” said Additional DCP (East) Vineet Kumar. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended both men with the motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused admitted to targeting women and elderly persons in residential areas. Stolen items were sold for cash to fund their lavish lifestyle, police said. Recovered items include a gold necklace, 135 British pounds and a mobile phone.