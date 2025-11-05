67% turnout recorded in JNUSU polls, results to be announced on November 6

NEW DELHI: Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections concluded on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 67 per cent. Students from various schools lined up at polling booths from morning till late evening to elect representatives for the university’s central panel and school-level councillors.

According to JNUSU Election Committee members, vote counting was scheduled to begin at 9 pm, with final results expected on November 6.

This year’s election saw 20 candidates vying for the four key central posts — President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary — including seven contenders for the presidential seat.

The polls witnessed a mix of first-time voters and senior students, marking a revival of enthusiasm in campus politics following a week-long, high-energy campaign. Multiple student organisations, including the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), ran high-decibel campaigns across hostels and academic blocks.

Core issues dominating this year’s electoral discourse included campus infrastructure, hostel accommodation, rising fees, student safety, and access to academic resources. The Left Unity bloc focused on protecting campus democracy, opposing fee hikes, and ensuring inclusive education, while the ABVP highlighted student welfare initiatives and infrastructural improvements.

The results on November 6 will reveal whether the Left continues its dominance or if a shift in student sentiment reshapes the university’s political landscape.