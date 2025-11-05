BAPSA alleges neglect in DU student’s suicide

NEW DELHI: The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the death of a 19-year-old Delhi University (DU) student, alleging that institutional pressure and systemic neglect drove her to take her own life.

The student, a first-year Dalit undergraduate at Deshbandhu College, was found dead at her residence in Govindpuri on November 1. She was the sister of Raj Ratan Rajoriya, the presidential candidate for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) representing BAPSA.

BAPSA said the incident reflects the continued marginalisation of underprivileged students within DU and the lack of accessible mental health support. The group also criticised the handling of the case by police officials, alleging that officers arrived without a doctor and asked Rajoriya to check his sister’s vitals before verbally declaring her dead.

The student’s body was handed over to her family on November 2, after which they left for Madhya Pradesh for the last rites. Rajoriya, who was scheduled to deliver his presidential address at JNU the same day, could not attend.

BAPSA also raised concerns about systemic issues, noting that only about one percent of DU students receive hostel accommodation, forcing many to live in stressful and insecure conditions. Police have launched an inquiry into the matter.