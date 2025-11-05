Congress office bearer calls senior’s remark disrespectful

NEW DELHI: Congress media coordinator Rashmi Singh Miglani has filed a formal complaint against senior party colleague Abhay Dubey, alleging that he made an objectionable remark about her attire.

In her letter dated January 8, 2025, addressed to Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, Miglani termed the comment “deeply disrespectful” and urged the party to take disciplinary action against Dubey.

Miglani stated in her complaint that the remark was personally insulting and reflected a lack of sensitivity towards women within the party.

She further emphasised that the Congress, which has long stood for equality and inclusiveness, must not tolerate such behaviour from any member.

Seeking immediate intervention, Miglani requested that the party investigate the incident and also initiate awareness programmes to promote gender sensitivity among its members.

When contacted, Alka Lamba said, “I am in Bihar right now with my Mahila Congress team, and no such complaint has come to me so far. I will have to get back on this.”

The complaint has stirred discussion within political circles on gender sensitivity and workplace conduct in political organizations. Miglani, in her letter, expressed hope that the party would act promptly to ensure a respectful and inclusive environment for all members.