Delhi's new liquor policy draft proposes higher margins, modernised outlets

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing to unveil a new liquor policy that proposes higher profit margins for Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and imported alcohol, alongside plans to modernise retail outlets and improve the buying experience.

Officials said the policy, currently in its final drafting stage, aims to help the city’s liquor outlets reclaim customers who have drifted to Noida and Gurugram over the past few years.

According to sources, the draft policy being finalised by a committee headed by Public Works Department Minister Pravesh Verma suggests a series of changes to the excise framework. These include expanding and upgrading liquor vends, increasing fixed profit margins per bottle, and ensuring stores are located away from non-confirming zones, including residential areas, schools, and places of worship.

Under the proposal, retailers could earn up to Rs 200 more per bottle on IMFL and imported liquor under the new proposal, a move expected to encourage shopkeepers to stock premium brands currently unavailable due to lower margins.

Contrary to speculation, the draft does not propose the return of private vendors, a system introduced under the AAP government’s now-scrapped 2021–22 excise policy that became the focus of an alleged liquor policy scam. The new framework recommends that retail liquor sales continue to be managed by government corporations, DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC, and DCCWS, which currently operate over 500 outlets across the city.

The new policy envisions these outlets being larger, cleaner, and designed more like modern retail spaces, with some located in malls and shopping complexes to provide a better consumer experience.

The city’s current excise policy was rolled out in September 2022 after the government scrapped its 2021–22 reform policy following allegations of corruption. It was withdrawn amid CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigations into alleged irregularities. Since then, the old policy has been extended multiple times and is now valid until March 31, 2026.

Officials said the draft will soon be released for public feedback before being sent to the cabinet and the Lieutenant Governor for final approval.