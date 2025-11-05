Fake currency racket busted, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate that was circulating counterfeit notes in Delhi and neighbouring states. Three men — Rakesh Arora (50) from Delhi and Ravi Arora (50) and Vivek Kumar Maurya (32) from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh — have been arrested.

According to police, Maurya printed fake notes with fine detailing, capable of producing up to 40 notes daily. During raids, police seized fake currency worth Rs 3.24 lakh in various denominations, along with printers, chemicals, and stamp paper-like sheets.

Ravi, the alleged mastermind, and Maurya had met in jail and started the racket later. Rakesh was caught with `1 lakh in fake ` 500 notes at North Gate Mall. Further probe is on to trace other associates , officials said.