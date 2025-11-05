Ghazipur landfill site to be fully cleared by 2027, MCD to set up 4 processing facilities: Panel chief

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that the Ghazipur landfill site will be completely cleared by the end of 2027. MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma made the statement during an inspection of the garbage mound at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, where she reviewed the progress of biomining and waste disposal work.
The Corporation informed that biomining at Ghazipur is currently in its second phase. Once completed, the third phase will begin, for which plans have already been prepared and tenders will be issued soon.
MCD also plans to establish a new Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at the Ghazipur site to process waste and generate energy. Officials have been directed to install additional machines to reduce the height of the garbage mound and use modern technology to accelerate the biomining process.
According to MCD data, around 11,500 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste (MSW) is generated daily in Delhi. The Corporation currently operates four WTE plants — Narela-Bawana (1,300 TPD), Okhla (1,550 TPD), Tehkhand (2,000 TPD) and Ghazipur (1,300 TPD) — with a combined processing capacity of 6,550 tonnes per day.
Despite these facilities, there remains a gap of 4,712 TPD, which continues to be dumped at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites.
Since 2019, MCD has been carrying out biomining of legacy waste at the three dumpsites. So far, 25 acres of land have been reclaimed at Bhalswa, 10 acres at Okhla and about 7.2 acres at Singhola after silt waste biomining. Additionally, 10 acres of land have been reclaimed at the Integrated MSW Processing Facility at Narela-Bawana.
To bridge the waste processing gap and prevent fresh dumping, MCD has decided to develop four new solid waste processing facilities — at Bhalswa (1,800 TPD), Singhola (700 TPD), Okhla (1,400 TPD), and Narela–Bawana (1,200 TPD).
The total cost for these projects is estimated at `361.42 crore. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the proposals have been approved, and tenders have been invited for their development. These plants are expected to become operational within six months, ensuring 100% scientific processing of Delhi’s waste.
The Mayor added that MCD is working on a war footing to remediate and eliminate the Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites, aiming to make Delhi clean and pollution-free.
Regular inspections by MCD officials and councillors are being conducted to monitor progress and ensure sustainable waste management across the capital.