Ghazipur landfill site to be fully cleared by 2027, MCD to set up 4 processing facilities: Panel chief

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that the Ghazipur landfill site will be completely cleared by the end of 2027. MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma made the statement during an inspection of the garbage mound at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, where she reviewed the progress of biomining and waste disposal work.

The Corporation informed that biomining at Ghazipur is currently in its second phase. Once completed, the third phase will begin, for which plans have already been prepared and tenders will be issued soon.

MCD also plans to establish a new Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at the Ghazipur site to process waste and generate energy. Officials have been directed to install additional machines to reduce the height of the garbage mound and use modern technology to accelerate the biomining process.

According to MCD data, around 11,500 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste (MSW) is generated daily in Delhi. The Corporation currently operates four WTE plants — Narela-Bawana (1,300 TPD), Okhla (1,550 TPD), Tehkhand (2,000 TPD) and Ghazipur (1,300 TPD) — with a combined processing capacity of 6,550 tonnes per day.

Despite these facilities, there remains a gap of 4,712 TPD, which continues to be dumped at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites.