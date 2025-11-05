Junking The Sky

A moral failure

According to Srivastava, the cluttered space is the result of human greed and neglect. “All these rich nations are spending billions to go to Mars or the Moon to mine rare elements. But they aren’t bothered about the debris floating above our heads,” he remarks, disappointed. “The race for resources has blinded us to sustainability. If the cascading effect starts, the whole world could end… then what will we do with all those rare earth metals?” he asks.

The film uses global footage and expert voices to show how space debris is being tracked like pollution levels on Earth. The purpose of the documentary, as per its creator, was to make people aware, and to get the common man talking about it. “Governments won’t act unless people raise their voice.”



Struggles of a documaker

Despite the urgency of this subject, Srivastava says it is quite difficult to get people to watch documentaries in India. “Everybody wants to watch Bollywood,” he adds. “I have put in four years of my life and my own money into this film, but there are no proper platforms to show it.”

“If this was a Bollywood film, all the large multiplex cinemas would grab it,” he continues. “But for documentaries, there is no ecosystem. No screens, no funding, no government support. Internationally, small auditoriums and public spaces regularly host such screenings. We don’t have that here.”

However, Srivastava is undeterred. “I’ve taken a pledge that till I’m alive, I will continue to make films that matter,” he stresses.

Although, The Dirty Sky ends on a note of awareness, Srivastava himself admits he isn’t very hopeful, and a perfect solution may still remain out of reach for the time being. “I’m not optimistic about it,” he says. “The world’s priorities are still dictated by greed and power.” But, Srivastava believes that the common man can make governments change. “Journalists, students, young people — they have to take it forward.”