Man found dead near Moti Nagar flyover

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man was found dead near the Moti Nagar flyover in west Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received around 7:15 am about a body lying near a banquet hall on Najafgarh Road. “A police team immediately reached the spot and found the body of a man lying across the footpath,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Ramkaran, had visible injuries on his lower abdomen and forehead, while his personal belongings were found scattered nearby. The spot was cordoned off, and crime and forensic teams were called for inspection. The body was later shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem.

During probe, police checked CCTV footage and spotted a white cab in a damaged condition. A case of fatal accident was registered, and accused Mohit Yadav (25), a resident of Noida, was later arrested. The victim ran a chhole-bhature shop near the spot, police added.