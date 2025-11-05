MCD intensifies efforts to control air, dust pollution

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ramped up measures to combat air and dust pollution amid rising air quality concerns.

On Tuesday, the civic body announced several initiatives aimed at keeping the city’s air cleaner and its roads dust-free during the winter months. MCD maintains approximately 6,130 km of roads, with nearly 57,000 sanitation workers cleaning daily. The collected dust and silt are properly disposed of at designated sites.

To tackle dust pollution, MCD has deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers, covering 3,400 km of major roads on alternate days. Plans are underway to add 18 more sweepers.

The corporation is also utilising 167 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns, with 20 fixed anti-smog guns installed at landfill sites and 15 at

high-rise buildings. In the first half of 2025, MCD resurfaced and strengthened 224 km of roads and repaired over 7,600 potholes. An action plan worth Rs 755 crore is in place to improve 591 km of roads and drainage systems, said officials.