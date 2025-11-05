MoRTH issues uniform design norms for durable service roads along highways

NEW DELHI: In a crucial step to help in maintaining consistency and quality of service roads along the national highways, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has brought out guidelines for their design criteria since there was no uniform scientific basis for the same.

As the service roads cater to the traffic diverted from the main carriageways during construction, the guidelines are expected to ensure durability and serviceability of service roads.

The norms released on Monday stipulate a formula to decide the design life of service road; expected period of time the stretches will function without needing major reconstruction. Thickness of bitumen layers and pavement type to be adopted on the basis of the region such as areas receiving high rainfall, industrial districts, defence zones, mining areas and economic zones are explained in the guidelines.

According to design criteria, all service or slip roads should have adequate drainage as per the standards with proper outfall and construction should be completed before the start of the work on the main carriageway and maintained as per the conditions of the contract.

Officials said that uniform guidelines would certainly help in maintaining consistency and quality of service road construction; vital for the overall infrastructure development. Better-maintained service roads can also enhance safety and reduce maintenance costs in the long run, they added.