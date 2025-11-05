Neglect derails revival of Shahjahanabad

NEW DELHI: Four years after its grand relaunch, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project—meant to restore the historic charm of Old Delhi—remains mired in neglect and administrative paralysis. The redeveloped stretch, once showcased as a model for heritage renewal, is now grappling with basic maintenance issues, prompting the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) to seek an urgent estimate from the Public Works Department on the funds required for essential upkeep.

The pathway laid in 2021, stretching from Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid, and the improved infrastructure in Chandni Chowk have apparently turned into informal shelters for a growing number of homeless individuals, beggars, and vagabonds. Their constant presence—sleeping, squatting, eating, and engaging in unhygienic practices—has transformed the redeveloped stretch into a site of contention.

Despite multiple inspections and orders, the area continues to reflect a “sight of negligence.” The redeveloped Chandni Chowk market was inaugurated in September 2021 by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the ambitious second phase of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Project, aimed at revitalising the historic heart of Old Delhi, has come to a standstill. Despite its cultural and urban significance, the project has been languishing in limbo due to administrative inertia.