PWD to roll out mist systems in industrial areas

NEW DELHI: In a fresh push to curb dust pollution in city’s industrial belt, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install automatic mist-spraying systems along three major stretches near Narela, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri—areas consistently identified among the city’s worst pollution hotspots.

Officials said the initiative is part of an ongoing strategy to reduce particulate matter levels by targeting road dust, one of the biggest local sources of pollution. A senior PWD official said the new installations would come up at Shahpur Garhi near DSIDC Narela, DSIDC Bawana near Pooth Khurd, and the Jahangirpuri area.

The official added tenders for the work have already been floated. The upcoming systems will spray reverse-osmosis-treated water at a rate of 2,000 litres per hour. The `4-crore project includes five years of operation, maintenance, and a defect-free liability clause, as per the tender document.