Traders warn of price hike as ban on BS-III vehicles hits supply chain

NEW DELHI: With the ban on the entry of commercial and goods vehicles below BS-IV engine standards into Delhi from November 1, traders and transporters have raised concerns over disruptions in the supply of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, eggs, and dairy products.
Transporters estimate that the full impact of the ban will become evident over the next 10 days as supplies begin to thin out across city markets. The Delhi government’s order, aimed at curbing air pollution, has left several wholesale markets such as Ghazipur, Okhla, and Azadpur struggling to maintain regular supplies.
“Every day, nearly one lakh trucks enter the Capital carrying goods from other states. These include vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses, milk, and other daily essentials. A large portion of these vehicles are BS-III or older, particularly the smaller ones that handle local distribution. The ban will directly impact the supply chain and could push up prices,” said R.S. Rathore, National Secretary of the National Drivers Samyukta Morcha Samiti.
At the Ghazipur market, traders have already started feeling the pinch. “We bring fish from Andhra Pradesh, but since the ban, the consignments have stopped. If this continues, the market will not be able to meet daily demand,” Rathore said.
Shravan Pahuja, a member of the Ghazipur market committee, said small farmers who supply produce from Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are facing difficulties. “They used to bring vegetables in small tempos, most of which are BS-III vehicles.
For the last three days, many of them have not been able to deliver their stock,” he said. In Okhla Mandi, fruit traders reported delayed deliveries. “Apples arrive from Himachal Pradesh by truck.
Our regular transporter could not bring them because of the ban. I managed to find an alternative, but that transporter handles multiple traders, which has caused delays in supply,” said Ratan Jha, a fruit trader.
Naveen Gupta, Secretary General of the All India Motor Transport Congress, warned that the disruption could intensify once stricter pollution-control measures are imposed.
“Pollution levels keep rising every year, and eventually, BS-IV vehicles will also face bans. We need a scientific study to identify the real causes of pollution. Despite these yearly bans, air quality has not improved, yet transporters continue to bear the brunt,” he said.