Traders warn of price hike as ban on BS-III vehicles hits supply chain

NEW DELHI: With the ban on the entry of commercial and goods vehicles below BS-IV engine standards into Delhi from November 1, traders and transporters have raised concerns over disruptions in the supply of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, eggs, and dairy products.

Transporters estimate that the full impact of the ban will become evident over the next 10 days as supplies begin to thin out across city markets. The Delhi government’s order, aimed at curbing air pollution, has left several wholesale markets such as Ghazipur, Okhla, and Azadpur struggling to maintain regular supplies.

“Every day, nearly one lakh trucks enter the Capital carrying goods from other states. These include vegetables, fruits, grains, pulses, milk, and other daily essentials. A large portion of these vehicles are BS-III or older, particularly the smaller ones that handle local distribution. The ban will directly impact the supply chain and could push up prices,” said R.S. Rathore, National Secretary of the National Drivers Samyukta Morcha Samiti.

At the Ghazipur market, traders have already started feeling the pinch. “We bring fish from Andhra Pradesh, but since the ban, the consignments have stopped. If this continues, the market will not be able to meet daily demand,” Rathore said.