AAP accuses BJP of manipulating Delhi’s AQI data; BJP hits back, calls AAP ‘party of deceit and corruption’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of “manipulating” Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) data even as the city battled severe pollution.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP’s “culture of fraud” extended from “tampering with the Chandigarh mayoral election” to “creating a fake Yamuna” while failing to clean the river.

“The whole of Delhi is coughing, yet they brazenly manipulate AQI data,” Bharadwaj said. He added that fraud and deception had become hallmarks of the BJP’s governance.

Referring to the Delhi Assembly elections, he claimed voter list irregularities led to the deletion of thousands of names, including 42,000 voters in Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency. “Where did those voters disappear?” he asked.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the “political DNA of AAP is composed of anarchy, deceit, and corruption.”

He alleged that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had misused Delhi government resources to expand his political base while neglecting the city’s development. Sachdeva also accused AAP of squandering Rs 6,500 crore meant for cleaning the Yamuna and Rs 25,000 crore from the Delhi Jal Board.

He further claimed that AAP leaders created “fake voter registrations” in makeshift homes and congested areas, calling it another example of the party’s corruption and manipulation.