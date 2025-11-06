Citing mother’s Russia factor, Delhi HC approves child’s custody to Indian father

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court upheld a family court’s interim order granting custody of a four-year-old girl to her Indian father, citing a reasonable apprehension that the child’s Russian mother might leave India.

A Division Bench of Justices Anil Kshetrapal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar dismissed the mother’s challenge to protect the court’s jurisdiction.

“The various concerns and considerations that need to be given primacy would only come into play once the legal system were permitted its free play, an important facet of which, would be the ability to have its decisions enforced/ implemented. If this basic foundational feature were to be absent, the entire exercise would be rendered futile,” the Court said.

The judges noted both mother and child hold Russian passports and that the mother had earlier sought exit permits with assistance from the Russian Embassy.