DDA clears Delhi’s first TOD housing project, major redevelopment, sports infrastructure plans across city

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday cleared several major projects, including housing, redevelopment and sports infrastructure, aimed at boosting urban renewal across the national capital.
The authority meeting, chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, approved the launch of Delhi’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) housing scheme, the redevelopment of DDA staff quarters, and new institutional and sports projects in Narela.
The DDA gave the go-ahead for the “Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025”, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats under Delhi’s first TOD project. The project seeks to promote mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly living spaces integrated with public transport networks. The housing units will be sold through e-auction to ensure transparency and wide participation.
The authority also approved the redevelopment of old DDA staff quarters at Safdarjung Development Area and Old Rajinder Nagar, both over five decades old and facing structural deterioration. NBCC (India) Ltd. has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant. The projects will follow a self-sustaining model, with costs recovered from saleable built-up areas.
DDA has also been authorised to redevelop other staff colonies that have outlived their structural life.
In Narela, the authority cleared two major initiatives: the development of a Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium on a 30.35-hectare site and an education hub spread across 4.33 hectares. The sports complex will host national and international events and is expected to promote sports tourism and local employment.
The education hub, planned near UER-I and a proposed metro station, aims to attract universities and skill development institutions.
Among other decisions, the DDA approved rental assistance for residents displaced by the redevelopment of Signature View Apartments, Rs 50,000 per month for HIG and Rs 38,000 for MIG flat owners, with 10% annual escalation.
It also cleared a new housing scheme, Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, offering a 25% discount to government employees for homes in Narela.