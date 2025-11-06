DDA clears Delhi’s first TOD housing project, major redevelopment, sports infrastructure plans across city

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday cleared several major projects, including housing, redevelopment and sports infrastructure, aimed at boosting urban renewal across the national capital.

The authority meeting, chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, approved the launch of Delhi’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) housing scheme, the redevelopment of DDA staff quarters, and new institutional and sports projects in Narela.

The DDA gave the go-ahead for the “Towering Heights at East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025”, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats under Delhi’s first TOD project. The project seeks to promote mixed-use, pedestrian-friendly living spaces integrated with public transport networks. The housing units will be sold through e-auction to ensure transparency and wide participation.

The authority also approved the redevelopment of old DDA staff quarters at Safdarjung Development Area and Old Rajinder Nagar, both over five decades old and facing structural deterioration. NBCC (India) Ltd. has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant. The projects will follow a self-sustaining model, with costs recovered from saleable built-up areas.