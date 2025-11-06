Delhi air quality dips back to ‘very poor’ as smog thickens across NCR

NEW DELHI: A dense veil of smog settled over the national capital on Thursday, as air pollutant levels climbed sharply and showed little sign of relief. The city’s AQI slipped back into the “very poor” bracket after a brief spell of relief earlier in the week, as stubble burning and calm wind conditions intensified pollution levels across the National Capital Region.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 311 at 4 pm, placing it in the “red zone.” This marked a sharp jump from Wednesday’s moderate 202 — a day when favourable wind speeds had temporarily improved dispersion of pollutants. The CPCB’s real-time data showed that Delhi ranked fourth among 254 cities with the worst air quality, while Rohtak topped the list with an AQI of 348.

The air quality in Delhi has been oscillating between “poor” and “very poor” since Diwali, with occasional dips into the “severe” range. Data from the CPCB’s Sameer app revealed that 32 out of 38 monitoring stations in the capital recorded “very poor” readings on Thursday, each crossing the 300 mark. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant.