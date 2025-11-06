Delhi government launches road cleaning drive with 200 vans to combat rising pollution levels

NEW DELHI: To curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched an extensive road cleaning operation across all Public Works Department (PWD) roads, with 200 maintenance vans deployed throughout the city.

The operation includes removal of debris from road surfaces, filling potholes on priority, repairing and upgrading road signage and carrying out other essential maintenance tasks. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict guidelines have been laid down for the campaign, with individual accountability fixed for each officer. Additionally, separate maintenance vans have been deployed for pruning and trimming trees along PWD roads.

The chief minister stated that coordinated efforts are being undertaken across departments to bring pollution under control. Teams have been formed to monitor polluting industrial units and vehicles, while focused work continues to normalise identified pollution ‘hot spots’. As part of this mission, the PWD has launched a special drive for deep cleaning and dust control along all its roads, including Right of Way (RoW) areas.