Delhi Jal Board to launch cloud-based monitoring system; ropes in PSU and KPMG for IT overhaul

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is set to overhaul its IT infrastructure by engaging a public sector undertaking (PSU) to implement a cloud-based online project monitoring system, officials said.

The water board has issued a tender for a comprehensive IT transformation, focusing on developing digital platforms to improve citizen services. The reform includes upgrading existing applications and introducing systems for tasks such as water quality monitoring and tanker bookings.

According to DJB officials, the initiative, announced in June, is aimed at ensuring that all infrastructure projects are completed on schedule, with clear accountability at every stage.

“The software will streamline coordination across departments, flag delays early, and fix responsibility immediately,” the department stated.

Officials said the digital platform will track the daily status, progress, deadlines, and responsible officers for each project.

The water board currently uses various IT systems for its operations, including a Revenue Management System (RMS) for online bill payments and applications, and a Computerised Complaint Management System with a 24x7 call centre and mobile app. To improve logistics, the DJB uses a tanker management system with GPS tracking to monitor the real-time movement of water tankers.