Delhi Police busts trafficking racket in Paharganj spa after alert from ‘Say Help’ app; six women rescued

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an immoral trafficking racket and rescued six women from a spa in Paharganj area after alert received through “Say Help” application, officials said on Thursday.

Say Help is a global voice-activated emergency app for Android and iOS that enables users to trigger alerts via up to five custom voice phrases or a push button. It instantly sends real-time video, audio, and GPS details through SMS/WhatsApp to contacts and police, offering live monitoring and map tracking.

The app includes health check-ins and a robust dashboard for responders. Say Help collaborates with NGOs and authorities to help prevent gender violence and trafficking, especially in high-risk areas like Delhi, enhancing personal and community safety, police said.

On the intervening night of October 30 and 31, an alert regarding suspected immoral activities was received via the Say Help App from the Paharganj area. A team of the Special Staff, Central District and the team of Say Help app was mobilized to verify and act on the information, a senior police officer said.