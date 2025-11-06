From Netflix to Noida: Fiction fuels digital heist

NEW DELHI: Sitting in front of multiple computer screens in a dim Noida apartment, three men lived out their own version of Netflix’s Money Heist, running an investment scam syndicate.

Codenamed after the show’s iconic characters, they robbed the digital vaults of unsuspecting investors across India. “Professor” wasn’t a fictional genius in a red jumpsuit—he was Arpit Mishra, a practicing advocate from Jaipur who allegedly masterminded the syndicate worth around Rs 150 crore.

Police say, to date, they have linked more than 12 fraud cases amounting to Rs 30 crore.

Alongside him were his associates: Prabhat Vajpayee, alias “Amanda”, the tech brain handling multiple devices and fake online trading platforms at once; and Mohammad Abas Khan from Manipur, the field operator who handled a web of 150–200 bank accounts opened under stolen identities. Mishra paid them Rs 25,000 a month each for their services.

They wove a con, sleek and sinister, impersonating finance professionals, luring victims through WhatsApp groups with promises of stock market riches, and then vanishing with evidence into thin digital air.