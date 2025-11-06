Main accused held for stealing Rs 40-lakh gold-plated kalash from Jain temple in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested the main accused in the theft of a gold-plated ‘kalash’ (urn) worth around `40 lakh from a Jain temple in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar last month, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Munna alias Salim (23), is a resident of New Seemapuri.

A button-actuated knife was recovered from him, and a separate case under the Arms Act has been registered at Nand Nagri police station.

Police said Munna is a habitual offender, previously involved in four criminal cases, including robbery, house theft, and offences under the Arms Act. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stealing the kalash from the top of the Jain temple on October 11.

Earlier, police had arrested a 42-year-old female scrap dealer from Sundar Nagri after parts of the stolen kalash were found in her possession. Based on her confession, a raid led to the arrest of another scrap dealer, Danish (24), and recovery of the remaining parts.