Two murder accused held in east Delhi after evading arrest for nearly two months

NEW DELHI: Two men wanted in a murder case, who had been on the run for nearly two months, were arrested from east Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Three of their accomplices had already been arrested earlier.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Singh Dedha alias Ronik alias Rinka (27), a resident of Ghazipur village, and Harsh Singh alias Rohit (23), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Gharoli Extension, officials said. Dedha was previously involved in four criminal cases registered in Delhi and the NCR, a police official added.

A case was registered on September 7 at Rohini South police station regarding the murder of Habib on September 5. Investigations revealed that five men — Aman Rathore, Vikki, Anil, Rinka and Harsh — were involved. While the first three were arrested earlier, Rinka and Harsh had absconded, a senior officer said.

“During investigation, police received a tip-off about the duo’s movement near Redfox Hotel, Mayur Vihar Phase-III. The area was cordoned off, and both were caught while trying to flee,” said DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh.

Police said Rakesh is a habitual offender with cases of cheating, assault, and criminal conspiracy registered in Delhi and Gurugram. Further investigation is underway.