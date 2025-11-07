41 roundabouts to reflect states, UTs and armed forces in PWD revamp

NEW DELHI: To represent India’s cultural diversity in the national capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a beautification drive under which 41 major roundabouts across Delhi will be themed on different States and Union Territories (UTs).

The initiative aims to showcase the country’s cultural, architectural and historical richness, ensuring that Delhi mirrors the spirit of the nation. Each roundabout will highlight the distinctive art, heritage and traditional motifs of various States and UTs — from Rajasthan’s forts, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, and Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya Ram Temple to Sikkim’s monasteries, Kerala’s backwater designs, Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, and the North-East’s bamboo artistry.

In addition, PWD will dedicate select roundabouts to the Indian Armed Forces, symbolising valour, discipline, and sacrifice. Installations representing the Army, Navy, and Air Force will honour the nation’s defenders and their unifying role in safeguarding the Republic.

The beautification work will include artistic landscaping, advanced lighting systems, sculptural installations, murals, and thematic greenery - blending traditional aesthetics with modern urban design principles. The initiative is expected to enrich Delhi’s visual identity and reinforce its image as a true national capital that reflects the cultural spirit of the entire country.