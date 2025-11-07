BJP leaders voted in both Delhi & Bihar polls: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused BJP leaders of voting in both Delhi and Bihar, calling it a case of “voter fraud.”

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that former BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha and party leader Nagendra Kumar, who voted in Delhi on February 5, also cast their votes in Bihar’s Assembly elections on November 6.

Bharadwaj, in a press conference on Thursday, questioned how this was possible despite the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) system, which was meant to prevent duplicate registrations.

He claimed to have shared photographic and digital proof on X, including a BJP worker’s social media post showing votes cast in both Dwarka (Delhi) and Siwan (Bihar). Calling it “vote chori,” Bharadwaj accused the BJP of “stealing elections” and demanded accountability. He alleged Rakesh Sinha, a DU professor, used a Bihar address to vote twice.