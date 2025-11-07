Courier boy among three held for staging iPhones theft

NEW DELHI: Police has cracked a case of fake robbery of latest iPhones and other mobile handsets and arrested four men. The arrests include the complainant in the case, who worked as a courier delivery agent, and claimed that he was robbed of the consignment of phones at gunpoint. Police have recovered the entire cache of 25 handsets, which are valued at Rs 20 lakh.

The accused have been identified by cops as Ashish Kumar, 25, Tanveer, 32, Shamim, 27, and Aman, 29.

According to officials, Kumar, who is employed as a courier agent at a retail mobile outlet, made a PCR call on Tuesday, and complained that two unidentified men on a scooter intercepted him near Vikas Marg flyover while he was on his way to Karol Bagh to deliver phones. He alleged that the duo threatened him with a firearm and snatched a backpack containing 25 cellphones, which included 14 iPhone 17s, 10 OnePlus devices, and one Vivo handset, police said.

Police registered a case of robbery based on Kumar’s complaint at the Shakarpur police station. The police team noticed several inconsistencies in his statement.

Kumar subsequently broke down and confessed to have staged the fake robbery in connivance with his aides to misappropriate cellphones, DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Investigation revealed that the group had planned to fake the robbery, sell the stolen phones, and divide the proceeds among themselves. The entire consignment of mobile phones and two scooters used in the incident were recovered from their possession, he said.