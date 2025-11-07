Delhi High Court asks govt to reply on Vikas Yadav’s petition

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Delhi government’s response to a plea by Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder, seeking a 21-day furlough following his recent marriage.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to the Delhi gov e rnment, prison authorities, Katara’s mother Nilam Katara, and witness Ajay Katara, asking them to file their responses before the next hearing on November 27.

Yadav has challenged the October 29 order rejecting his furlough request. His counsel, Vikas Pahwa, said Yadav sought furlough to maintain social ties after marriage and fulfilled all eligibility conditions under Delhi Prison Rules.

The prison authorities cited Yadav’s unsatisfactory conduct, the crime’s gravity, and the victim family’s objections as grounds for denial. Yadav, son of UP politician D P Yadav, was convicted along with cousin Vishal Yadav for killing Katara over his alleged relationship with Bharti Yadav.