Delhi police arrests inter-state gang for tower battery theft

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang involved in the theft and illegal sale of mobile tower batteries by arresting three of its members, officials said on Thursday. A total of 17 mobile tower batteries and a motorcycle were seized from them, they added.

The accused, identified as Akil (48), Laldhar Saini (40), and Shanu (28), were part of a wider network operating across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad that supplied stolen batteries to scrap dealers and mechanics.

“Acting on secret information received on October 4 about the illegal sale of stolen mobile tower batteries, a police team laid a trap near Kamla Market and apprehended Akil and Saini when they arrived with two stolen batteries,” a police official said.

Based on their interrogation, police arrested Shanu and recovered 10 more batteries from his shop in Mustafabad. Five additional batteries were later recovered from a co-accused Tahir’s shop, who managed to flee. Further investigation is underway, police said.