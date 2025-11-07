Delhi: Rat droppings in mid-day meal flour at Narela kitchen, probe ordered

NEW DELHI: Rat droppings in wheat flour, expired salt, tobacco packets, and a foul stench of rot: that is what Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials found during a surprise inspection at a Narela kitchen supplying mid-day meals to over 20,000 schoolchildren.

The kitchen, run by the Dalit Manav Utthan Sansthan (DMUS), had been flagged for similar violations in 2023 as well, when the then deputy director of education recommended its blacklisting. However, no action was taken, and the NGO continued to feed thousands of children across MCD schools. The MCD has formed an enquiry committee to probe the workings of the kitchen and submit a report in seven working days.

Amit Kharkhari, vice chairman of the MCD Education committee, who conducted the inspection on Tuesday, told this newspaper, “We received complaints about kitchen, following which I went for a surprise inspection. This kitchen caters to over 20,000 schoolchildren in MCD schools and Anganwadi centres.” This kitchen has two other branches in other zones as well, which we are yet to be inspected by the MCD.

Kharkhari was disappointed with the hygiene condition in the kitchen. “It was shocking to see gutka packets lying in the middle of the kitchen where food was prepared, and then there were rat droppings all over,” he said. “We will take further action in this matter after receiving the committee’s report,” he further said.