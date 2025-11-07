Left makes clean sweep, campus turns red again

NEW DELHI: The Left Unity has emerged victorious in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election, winning all four central panel positions with clear margins over their right counterparts. Aditi Mishra, who belongs to the All India Students’ Association (AISA), secured the top post of president of the union with 1,861 votes, defeating Vikas Patel of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who received 1,488 votes.

The win restores the Left’s dominance on the campus after the ABVP had managed to win the joint secretary’s post last year, which was a first for it in a decade.

After the results were declared, Mishra said, “It is not just a win, it is a reaffirmation of the JNU’s political character.”

Reacting to the victory, the president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which is part of the Left Unity, Adarsh M Saji said, “The Left Unity panel, comprising AISA, SFI and DSF, has registered a sweeping victory, securing all four central panel posts by significant margins. K Gopika Babu, SFI’s candidate for the post of vice president, won by an impressive margin, marking a major political achievement for the Left progressive movement inside the campus.”