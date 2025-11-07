NEEPCO marks Vigilance Awareness Week with cultural outreach events

NEW DELHI: The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 from October 27 to November 2 across all its offices and projects in line with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) under the theme, Vigilanc: Our Shared Responsibility.

The integrity pledge was administered by the Director (Personnel) at NEEPCO Corporate Headquarters and the Director (Finance) at NEEPCO Bhawan, Guwahati, in the presence of senior officials and employees. Similar events were held across all projects to reaffirm the organisation’s commitment to integrity, transparency and accountability.

Throughout the week, various awareness and outreach activities such as talks, discussions, competitions and cultural programmes were organised. A Nukkad Natak on anti-corruption was performed at Doyang Hydro Power Station in Nagaland, and a Walkathon promoting integrity was held at Umrongso in Assam. Essay, quiz and drawing competitions were also conducted to spread vigilance awareness among students and employees.