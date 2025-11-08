2.2K challans issued for tinted glass violations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a special drive against tinted glass in vehicles to promote road safety and issued more than 2,200 challans in just the first six days of November, officials said on Friday.

The campaign also focused on creating public awareness about the hazards of tinted glass including how it contributes to accidents and compromises the safety of women and children.

Last year, Delhi traffic police had issued over 20,000 challans for tinted glass violations reflecting its firm stand on ensuring transparency, safety, and lawful conduct on the capital’s roads, according to police.

Such targeted campaigns are essential to instil traffic discipline, promote responsible driving habits, and ensure a safer commuting environment for all citizens of Delhi, said a senior police officer.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyavir Katara said that the use of tinted glasses beyond the permissible limit not only violates the Motor Vehicles Act but also poses a significant threat to road safety and public security.

Tinted glass reduces visibility, especially during night hours, and provides concealment opportunities for criminal activities, making it difficult for enforcement agencies to monitor movement inside vehicles, he said.