Atal Canteens to offer meal at Rs 5 across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch the Atal Canteen Scheme on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, providing nutritious meals at affordable prices to the economically weaker sections. Announced in the city’s maiden budget earlier this year, the scheme will begin at 100 locations across the capital, with meals at just Rs 5.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the first phase of the scheme will see the opening of 100 Atal Canteens at pre-identified sites, with operations entrusted to selected organisations.

An inter-departmental committee has finalised recommendations regarding site selection, menu, distribution system and management framework.

Each centre will serve 500 meals in the morning and 500 in the evening, with the menu including dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti. The government will provide subsidies to ensure high food quality. The chief minister said that the distribution will be managed through a digital token system, eliminating the need for manual coupons. CCTV cameras will monitor all centres in real time via DUSIB’s digital platform.