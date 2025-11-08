Delhi AQI at 335; city remains in 'red zone'

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335 at 9 am placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PM2.5 remained the key pollutant on Saturday.

Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has been either 'poor' or 'very poor', occasionally worsening to 'severe'.

Delhi's temperatures continued to dip, with the mercury settling at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average.