Delhi Police nab mastermind of ‘Mamu gang’ wanted in Karnataka, Maharashtra bank heists

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old leader of the “Mamu gang” from Maurya Enclave, who was wanted in multiple bank burglaries in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The gang members posed as fruit vendors, blended into market crowds, and conducted surveillance of target banks -- watching entry and exit movements, officials said.

“This daytime camouflage allows them to move unnoticed even in the immediate vicinity of the bank and gives them cover to study the location over several visits without arousing suspicion.” The accused has been identified as Kamrul, alias Mamu, a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. Kamrul had been living in the locality under a false identity, selling fruits in local markets to conceal his real profession at the time of the arrest.

According to police, Kamrul was the ringleader and planner of the interstate criminal gang, commonly known as the “Mamu gang”, known for his elaborate heist strategies and use of disguises to evade capture.