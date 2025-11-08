Delhi road rage video goes viral on social media, FIR filed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are questioning those involved in an alleged road-rage incident near a concert venue in Dwarka, officials said on Friday.

The case surfaced after a video of the altercation went viral on social media. According to police, the incident took place on November 2, when complainant Rohit, an advocate from Greater Kailash, was returning with three friends, including two women, after attending singer Talwinder’s concert in Dwarka Sector 10.

As their Punjab-registered car moved through the heavy traffic area near the venue, it reportedly grazed another vehicle, leading to a heated argument between both parties. The confrontation was captured on video and widely circulated on online platforms.

Following the complaint filed by Rohit, who is an advocate professionally, an FIR was registered on November 3 at the Dwarka South police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The other vehicle was initially traced to an address in Gurugram, Haryana, but the registered owner was not found there. Further inquiry led police to identify Puneet, a resident of Goyala village, along with two others allegedly involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported, and police said due legal action is being taken against all the accused persons.