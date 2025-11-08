Delhi Zoo to reopen today as avian flu threat subsides

NEW DELHI: After remaining closed for more than two months following an outbreak of avian influenza, the National Zoological Park in Delhi will reopen to visitors on November 8, officials announced on Friday. The reopening comes after health clearance from authorities and confirmation that all recent bird flu tests have returned negative.

The zoo had been shut since August 30 as a precautionary measure after several waterbirds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis, were found dead in the aviary. Tests confirmed four cases of H5N1 avian influenza, prompting an immediate lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the weeks that followed, the zoo authorities carried out an extensive disinfection and monitoring drive under the action plan for preparedness, control and containment of avian influenza (revised 2021), issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Multiple rounds of testing were conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, all of which came back negative, paving the way for reopening.

Officials said that biosafety and surveillance measures will remain in place even after visitors are allowed back. “After receiving approval from the authority, the National Zoological Park will reopen for visitors from November 8,” the zoo said in a statement, assuring that preventive protocols would continue to be strictly followed.

The last confirmed case of avian influenza at the zoo was reported on September 1. Since then, random sampling from the aviary and other enclosures has shown no trace of infection. This marks the third time in recent years that the zoo has been temporarily shut due to bird flu; earlier closures were recorded in 2016 and 2021. Established in 1959, the zoo is home to 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles.