Dhaula Kuan traffic snarls to end soon, road work begins

NEW DELHI: Motorists commuting between Delhi and Gurugram and people travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport can expect relief from traffic snarls soon, as the National Highways Authority of India is widening the left-hand side carriageway towards Gurugram from two lanes to four near the Subroto Park Air Force Station.

The work to improve traffic flow between Dhaula Kuan and the airport will help remove the traffic bottleneck at the start of the Parade Road underpass, where traffic movement is restricted, officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

At this junction, the road narrows from four to two lanes due to a metro pillar at the edge of the carriageway. To create space for road widening, relocation of the drain, peripheral road, and construction of the Air Force station are being carried out.

The project is expected to be completed in about six months, which will also includes construction of a new foot overbridge near the Air Force station at the start of the Rao Tula Ram flyover.

“Widening of this section will bring significant improvement to the infrastructure and transportation network in the National Capital Region and enhance Delhi–Gurugram connectivity,” added ministry officials.

