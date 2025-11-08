INTERVIEW | Left politics must move beyond university campuses: JNUSU president-elect Aditi Mishra

Do you have any political background and when did you enter JNU politics?

No, I have no political background. I have been an activist with the All India Students’ Association and part of the Left Unity panel. My activism began as an undergraduate at Banaras Hindu University where I joined the protests in September 2017 that forced the administration to roll back the patriarchal curfew rules for women’s hostels. Later, during my time at Pondicherry University, I played a role in opposing the saffronisation of the campus and led movements against arbitrary tuition fee hikes. I also participated in the nationwide anti-CAA protests.

Do you think the divide in the left parties does any harm?

It does, to an extent, but it depends on the situation. Last year, SFI contested with BAPSA but failed to win a seat, while the AISA-DSF alliance won three seats, giving one to ABVP. Following this, we had decided that this year to eliminate the ABVP completely, the left united will have to contest together. All left organisations need to work together on the campus but we have to see the credibility of the organisiations as well. This is no child’s play.

You are the sixth woman president in 30 years. What do you have to say on it?

The result speaks for themselves. This year, three women are in the central panel, along with many women as school counselors. In this anti-women regime, women are standing tall and strong.