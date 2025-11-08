K. M. Khushboo’s ‘Everything I Waited to Forget’ finds beauty in impermanence

“Philosophical, spiritual, and religious ideas connect with me deeply. When I started reading scriptures and poetry, I found their ideas and messages very inspiring,” says artist K. M. Khushboo, whose art practice draws from spiritual ideas in texts like the Bhagavad Gita and the writings of poets such as Kabir Das.

Her works, now exhibited at her solo art show ‘Everything I Waited to Forget’ at Gurugram’s Art Incept, reflect her inner world and her meditations on life, death, and transformation. The title of the show—coined by the artist herself—is deeply personal. “After seeing and experiencing so many things, they keep collecting on their own, and the weight of it comes to mind. The work you are doing now—you either relieve yourself through it or fill yourself with it. For me, it is a relief. It’s everything that I was waiting to forget,” notes Khushboo. “It’s not about forgetting or erasing, but about changing the weight—about giving shape to something invisible,” says Khushboo.