Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shanties, one killed

A massive fire broke out and spread around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, leaving one man dead and another grievously injured, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents, Police said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.

Munna, one of the residents, succumbed to the fire, while another man, identified as Rajesh, suffered burn injuries.