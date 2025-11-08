Delhi

Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shanties, one killed

Several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents, police said.
A woman stands amid charred remains after a fire broke out spreading to around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station, at Rohini area, in New Delhi, early Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Police said several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.
A woman stands amid charred remains after a fire broke out spreading to around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station, at Rohini area, in New Delhi, early Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Police said several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.Photo| PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

A massive fire broke out and spread around 500 shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, leaving one man dead and another grievously injured, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded late Friday evening, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents, Police said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.

Munna, one of the residents, succumbed to the fire, while another man, identified as Rajesh, suffered burn injuries.

Preliminary information suggests that 400 to 500 huts have been gutted, fire officials said. The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 10.56 pm, following which multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots were rushed to the spot.

Police cordoned off the area and additional fire tenders were kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire was brought under control by early morning, a DFS official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

LPG cylinders
Delhi Fire
one killed
cylinder explodes

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com