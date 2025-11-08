Painting The Divine

"I’ve been drawn to creativity since childhood, always finding joy in different art forms—be it dance, drama, music, or painting. Over the years, this early curiosity shaped my path as an artist," says sculptor, artist, and cartoonist Prasanth AV.

His recent artworks, encompassing around 30 works based on Lord Ganesha, are on display at Delhi’s Lalit Kala Akademi, till November 12. The exhibition explores the many moods and forms of the deity through paintings, sketches, and mixed-media compositions.

Prasanth points out that, to him, Lord Ganesha is not just an idol but a symbol of positivity and transformation. “Anantam Vinayakam is a heartfelt celebration of the infinite forms and boundless energy of Lord Ganesha,” he adds. “For me, he represents creation, positivity, and the power to remove obstacles. Even the mouse and the blade of grass he’s depicted with hold symbolic meanings rooted in nature and society.”

The artist uses bold, black strokes to delineate the deity in every painting. Whereas in most of the works, the background merges into the colour of the subject itself, giving the artwork a dreamy appeal.

According to Prasanth, the whole project took around a year to complete. While the process was extensive, he says it felt more like a journey of visiting home. “My artistic journey began with traditional art, so working in this form feels like returning home. Every new series brings a fresh wave of inspiration,” he tells TMS.

A recipient of the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi Award in sculpture, Prasanth has held solo shows at the India Habitat Centre and created public murals, including one at the Guruvayoor Temple. As a member of the Kerala Cartoon Academy, he is committed to promoting traditional Indian art and engaging communities through workshops and performances.

According to Prasanth, every artist carries a responsibility to guide thoughts toward harmony and goodness.