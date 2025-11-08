Strokes Of Modernism

In one of his oil paintings on jute, A.A. Raiba sketches a busy day in a village. Women can be seen engaged in routine activities — collecting water, pounding spices. A bright pink house, with colourful doors and windows and a large elephant mural mainly dominates the scene. Bulls and bullock carts, a man resting at the doorstep, and shady trees are other features of the artwork — drawn with plenty of pink, red, ochre, green, and brown shades.

More such works by Raiba are on display at the exhibition, ‘A.A. Raiba: The Inner Contour’, at Travancore Palace in New Delhi. Organised by the Gallery Dotwalk, the show will be on view till November 10. It features Raiba’s early paintings, drawings, and glass works, spanning his journey as a student at Mumbai’s Sir J.J. School of Art and his later artworks inspired by travel and everyday life.

The exhibition has been curated by Sibdas Sengupta, a conceptual artist himself, under the guidance of art historian R. Siva Kumar.