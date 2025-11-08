Visually impaired girls’ hostels in all Delhi districts soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up hostels for visually impaired college girls in every district in the capital, said Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh while inspecting the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in the Najafgarh area.

“A hostel for visually impaired college girls was inaugurated in Timarpur during the Sewa Pakhwada, and apart from reopening the Sanskar Ashram in Dilshad Garden, the government also plans to establish one hostel in each district,” the minister stated.

During the visit, he held detailed discussions with officials and locals about various educational and residential welfare schemes for students. Singh said that several hostels for school and college students across Delhi were shut down in the past due to the negligence of the previous government.

Ravinder Indraj also alleged that irregularities had been reported in coaching institutes. He said that corruption cases were reported in coaching institutes that were meant to prepare students for competitive examinations.

During the inspection, the minister stated that the government’s objective is to provide quality education and a safe residential environment for children from underprivileged sections of society. The Delhi government is actively working on plans to reopen closed hostels and construct new ones for students.

Officials informed that this school at Isapur was established specifically for SC, OBC, minority, and orphan students, where free residential facilities, meals, and medical services were provided. However, in September 2024, the school was closed due to the poor condition of the building and lack of adequate financial support from the previous government.

The residential school, which had a capacity of about 1200 students, had nearly 800 students enrolled at the time of its closure.