Delhi residents protest worsening air pollution as AQI plunges to season’s worst; several detained

Delhi residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest against the city’s air pollution crisis, demanding concrete government action and effective measures to address the issue.
Several protesters were reportedly detained, as India Gate is not a designated site for demonstrations. "There was no permission to hold a protest at the India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements, some people were detained," a police officer said.
The air quality in Delhi touched the season's worst level on Sunday morning with the AQI climbing to 391 before dipping slightly.
"We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering," environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said.
At 4 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 370 on Sunday, placing the city in the red zone, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
“Common people are dying, yet the government is neither formulating any policies nor releasing the data. They are sprinkling water at data centres. Even the cloud seeding didn’t work -- and that, anyway, is not a solution. We want a permanent solution,” said a resident in an interview with ANI.
Most monitoring stations in Delhi logged pollution levels in the severe category, with Punjabi Bagh recording the highest at 425, followed by Bawana at 410, Jahangipuri at 401 and Nehru Nagar and Wazirpur at 400, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app.
The app compiles readings from 38 monitoring stations across the national capital.
In the NCR region, Noida recorded the highest AQI of 354, followed by Ghaziabad at 345 and Greater Noida at 340 all falling in the very poor category, the data further showed.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB.
On Sunday PM2.5 remained the key pollutant in the city.
According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed around five per cent to Delhi's pollution, while the transport sector emerged as the highest contributor at 20 per cent on Sunday.
Satellite data showed 238 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, 42 in Haryana, and 158 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for the city has predicted that Delhi's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.
Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained in the poor or very poor category, occasionally slipping into the severe zone.
Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 11.7 degree Celsius while the maximum settled at 28.1 degree Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal.
On Saturday, the city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 11 degree Celsius.
The weather department has predicted shallow fog for Monday morning, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 28 and the minimum temperature predicted to be around 12 degree Celsius.