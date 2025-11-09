Man nabbed for defaming former employee with fake social profile

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media account using his former employee’s photograph to harass and defame her online after she demanded her pending salary, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sahid, a native of Madhubani, Bihar.

A complaint was received on September 23 from the victim, who reported that an unidentified person had created a fake social media account using her photo as the profile picture.

The account was allegedly used to post obscene and derogatory content and send follow requests to her friends and followers with the intent to malign her reputation, police said. A case under Sections 78, 79, and 319(2) of the BNS was registered. “During probe, the digital footprint of the fake account was analysed, and details were sought.

It was revealed that the account was being operated from Manesar in Haryana,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel. Police conducted multiple raids and, Sahid was apprehended on October 27, the DCP added.