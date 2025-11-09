National Zoological Park reopens for visitors after two-month closure

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park (NZP) on Saturday welcomed over 8,000 visitors on its first day of reopening after being closed for more than two months following an outbreak of avian influenza. The zoo also introduced an all-new “Insta Ticket Booking Service” for the convenience of visitors, an official statement said.

According to zoo officials, a total of 8,065 people, including 954 schoolchildren from 12 schools, visited the zoo — marking a lively restart for one of capital’s most popular weekend destinations. “Marking this special day, the NZP introduced an all-new ‘Insta Ticket Booking Service’ for visitors. This service is an additional facility alongside the regular online booking option available through the zoo’s website,” the Director of the National Zoological Park said in the statement.

With the new system, visitors can simply scan a QR code displayed at the entry gate and book tickets instantly. The payment process is quick and userfriendly — visitors can pay using any UPI app or through debit cards, credit cards, or net banking.

The system has been developed to ensure a timesaving, seamless, and hassle-free entry experience. Many guests availed of this facility on the first day and expressed satisfaction with new service, the Director added.

The reopening followed health clearance from authorities and confirmation that all recent bird flu tests had returned negative. The zoo had been shut since August 30 as a precautionary measure after several waterbirds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis, were found dead in the aviary.

Tests confirmed four cases of H5N1 avian influenza, prompting an immediate lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The zoo will be open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, with ticket booking and entry allowed until 4:30 pm, and the last exit for visitors set at 5:30 pm.