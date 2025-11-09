Nine held for running job racket hoax, accused posed as airline recruiters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket with the arrest of nine people, including the mastermind, who allegedly duped job seekers by posing as recruiters for reputed airlines, officials said on Saturday.

The gang had set up a fake call centre in Tilak Nagar, from where they contacted job seekers through online advertisements. Victims were defrauded on the pretext of processing fees and other fabricated charges. Over 40 complaints linked to the accused were found on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, officials said.

A complainant alleged that while searching for a job online, he was contacted by the accused and cheated of `11,000 on the pretext of providing uniforms and accessories for an airline job, police official said. “During investigation, the suspect’s location was traced to the Tilak Nagar area.

A raid was conducted, and kingpin Vikash Kumar (38) was nabbed. From his possession, five mobile phones were recovered, including handsets linked to fraudulent bank accounts and used for communicating with victims,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. Kumar disclosed details of a fake job call centre being run in collaboration with his associates.

Another raid was conducted at Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, where seven female telecallers were found contacting job seekers and offering fake employment opportunities in the name of reputed companies. The telecallers had been recruited through online job portals and were being paid `15,000 per month in cash.

They were responsible for calling, convincing, and collecting personal details from job seekers. All seven women were apprehended on the spot, a senior police official said. Later, police arrested telecom employee Baljeet Singh (31), who had fraudulently issued multiple SIM cards by misusing the biometric data of customers.