Probe against judicial officers for misconduct in rape case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered an administrative enquiry against two judicial officers for allegedly attempting to influence a woman lawyer to withdraw her rape complaint against a fellow advocate.

The court also cancelled the prearrest bail of the 51-year-old accused. In an order uploaded late Friday, Justice Amit Mahajan said the case developments had “shocked the conscience of this court,” terming them an “absolute mockery of justice.”

The judge noted that the material on record indicated clear interference with the administration of justice and required immediate action. Expressing deep concern over the alleged involvement of judicial officers, the court called the situation “appalling” and indicative of a “flagrant lack of respect” for the criminal justice system. It directed appropriate legal proceedings following an administrative enquiry.

The court has directed the accused to surrender within a week while authorities probe the officers’ conduct.